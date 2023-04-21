47,298 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,747.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $234,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

RPV stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

