692 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26.

