83,781 Shares in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $86,560,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $12,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $183.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other Payoneer Global news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $35,759.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Itai Perry sold 6,420 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $35,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,693.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 63,324 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $378,677.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 901,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,413.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,480 over the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

