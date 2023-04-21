a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 413.22% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

AKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.09. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,386.77. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,712.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in a.k.a. Brands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.