A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $14,001,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,378,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,989,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 3,523.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 885,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 860,859 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,781,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in A10 Networks by 626.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 864,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 745,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. StockNews.com cut A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

A10 Networks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $56,479.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,586 shares of company stock worth $965,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

ATEN opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.