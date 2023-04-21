ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Trading Up 1.6%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.89 and last traded at C$5.89. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCT shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on ABC Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.32. The stock has a market cap of C$681.24 million and a P/E ratio of -10.91.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

