AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.
AC Immune Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AC Immune
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.
