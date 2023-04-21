AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $181.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.59. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AC Immune by 44.6% in the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AC Immune by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

