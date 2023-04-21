AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 56,801 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

AcuityAds Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

