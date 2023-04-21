Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 59,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 383,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

Addentax Group Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addentax Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Addentax Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Addentax Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp. engages in international supply chain management consulting service, which focuses on the textile and garments industry. It operates through the following segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Epidemic Prevention Supplies, and Property Management and Subleasing. The Garment Manufacturing segment is composed of sales made principally to wholesaler located in the People’s Republic of China.

