Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance
Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.
