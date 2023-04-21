Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.16. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.57 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.65% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Stories

