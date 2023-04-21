AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,972 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,733. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

