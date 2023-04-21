AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,020 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNP stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.