AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $626,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $710,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XSMO opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

