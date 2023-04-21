AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

