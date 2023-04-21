AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 147 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.73.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $458.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.07. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also

