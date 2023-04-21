AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,118 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 115.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after buying an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after buying an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.13.

NYSE AVY opened at $177.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average is $179.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Featured Articles

