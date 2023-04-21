AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 769 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Clorox stock opened at $162.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.17.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

