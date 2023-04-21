AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 966 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 879.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

