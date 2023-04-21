AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.58 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.24.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.