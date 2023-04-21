AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,977 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,400,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $88.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

