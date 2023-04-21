AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,959 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BKLN opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $21.79.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.