AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,408 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sysco by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

