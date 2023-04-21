AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

