AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,440 shares of company stock worth $18,870,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,798.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,625.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,550.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $1,816.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,878.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.