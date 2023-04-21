AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 130.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,723 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.17%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.27%.

In related news, Director Wade Loo purchased 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,305.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

