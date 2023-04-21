AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 96.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $96.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

