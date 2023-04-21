AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,610 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 609,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GPK. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.73.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:GPK opened at $24.68 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

