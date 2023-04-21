AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,043 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,300 ($28.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.41) to GBX 2,550 ($31.56) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.12) to GBX 2,900 ($35.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $74.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.