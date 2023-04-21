AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1,367.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,754,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 306.4% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.73.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

