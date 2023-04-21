AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 422.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,291,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 181,214 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 66,377 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

