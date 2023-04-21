AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

