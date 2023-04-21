AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAIL. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,656,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,034,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 360,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 810,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 350,075 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,335.0% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 261,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 243,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth $3,046,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

TAIL stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $202.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.