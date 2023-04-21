AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

GLW stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

