AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $99.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

