AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 186.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 168,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $67.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.71%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

