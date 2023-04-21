AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

