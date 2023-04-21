AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 13,167 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,419.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS MEAR opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

