AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,356 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $98.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

