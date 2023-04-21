AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after buying an additional 1,269,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after buying an additional 607,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $224.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.68.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

