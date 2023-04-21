AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,298 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 82,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

