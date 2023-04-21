AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,479 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Argus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

