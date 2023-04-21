AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 281.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on OVV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

