AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $149.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.81. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

