AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $229.07 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.68. The firm has a market cap of $790.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

