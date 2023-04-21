AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.89) to GBX 3,000 ($37.12) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

