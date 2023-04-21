AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,346 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,997.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 984,919 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

