AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 137,873 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,873 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 718,524 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

