AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE DHI opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $88.89. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.37.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.