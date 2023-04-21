AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 36,524 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,524 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.42.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

