AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 917,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,794 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.87. The company has a market capitalization of $601.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Company Profile

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.